Peralta (11-4) picked up the win Sunday against Washington, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Peralta tallied a third consecutive quality start and pitched into the seventh inning for the first time since his second start of the season. The 29-year-old has come away with a win in six straight appearances, and he owns a 2.60 ERA and a 40:6 K:BB across 34.2 innings. He's tied with Max Fried for the league lead in wins. Peralta is slated to pitch against the Dodgers next weekend.