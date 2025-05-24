Peralta didn't factor into the decision in Friday's loss to the Pirates, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters across 4.1 innings.

Friday certainly wasn't the most efficient outing of Peralta's career, as he had already reached 101 pitches (58 strikes) by the time he turned things over to the bullpen in the fifth inning after walking in a run with the bases loaded. Despite his rough outing, the 28-year-old righty still owns a 2.55 ERA and 1.12 WHIP through 60 frames on the year. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start in Philadelphia next weekend.