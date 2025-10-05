Peralta earned the win during Saturday's game against the Cubs after allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out nine batters over 5.2 innings.

It seemed like Peralta was going to be in for a long day after he allowed Michael Busch to hit a leadoff home run on Peralta's fourth pitch of the game, but the 29-year-old righty quickly settled in afterward. Nine runs of support from the Brewers' offense after two innings allowed him to work under minimal pressure for the rest of the afternoon, and he did so while tying a franchise record for strikeouts in a postseason game. If the Cubs take one of the next two games from Milwaukee, Peralta will surely be in the conversation to start Thursday in Game 4.