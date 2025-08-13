Peralta (14-5) got the win over the Pirates on Tuesday, tossing six scoreless frames while allowing just three hits and a walk. He struck out seven.

Peralta outshined Paul Skenes in Tuesday's clash and was backed by the offense in a big way. Peralta struck out four through the first two innings and has struck out seven or more in five of his last seven outings, all of which he's also allowed one runs or fewer. Peralta is putting together one of the best campaigns of his career and now sits at a 2.90 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 148:50 K:BB in 136.2 innings. He lines up to face the Cubs on the road to begin next week.