Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Dominant in Triple-A debut
Peralta tossed five scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut Thursday in Omaha, allowing three baserunners while striking out six.
This shouldn't come as a major surprise if you've been following Peralta's progress over the past couple years. He was able to make his Sky Sox debut away from the home park in Colorado Springs, which helped him get off to a good start to the campaign. His low-90s fastball plays as a plus pitch thanks to a deceptive crossfire delivery, and his slider and changeup serve as useful secondaries. He only logged 63.2 innings at Double-A last year, so the Brewers demonstrated a lot of faith in the 5-foot-11 righty by assigning him to Triple-A. He will continue to be developed as a starter, and could end up excelling as a quasi starter who logs around four innings per outing and gets pulled before he can face an opposing lineup for a third time.
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...