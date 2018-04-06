Peralta tossed five scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut Thursday in Omaha, allowing three baserunners while striking out six.

This shouldn't come as a major surprise if you've been following Peralta's progress over the past couple years. He was able to make his Sky Sox debut away from the home park in Colorado Springs, which helped him get off to a good start to the campaign. His low-90s fastball plays as a plus pitch thanks to a deceptive crossfire delivery, and his slider and changeup serve as useful secondaries. He only logged 63.2 innings at Double-A last year, so the Brewers demonstrated a lot of faith in the 5-foot-11 righty by assigning him to Triple-A. He will continue to be developed as a starter, and could end up excelling as a quasi starter who logs around four innings per outing and gets pulled before he can face an opposing lineup for a third time.