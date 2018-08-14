Brewers manager Craig Counsell suggested that Peralta would "be back out" on the mound to start one of the team's three games in St. Louis during the upcoming weekend, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Counsell's comments came immediately after the Braves shelled Peralta for seven runs on seven hits and five walks over three innings Aug. 10. Peralta's results have been all over the map since he reached the big leagues in May, seemingly putting his rotation spot on thin ice with Zach Davies (shoulder) zeroing in on a return from the disabled list. The right-hander has turned in a pair of double-digit strikeout outings and five starts of six innings and two or fewer runs allowed, but also has two seven-run stinkers on his ledger along with four starts where he issued at least four walks. Peralta will make for a volatile fantasy option this weekend if Counsell follows through with the plan to have him make a start.