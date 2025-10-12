Peralta is slated to draw the start in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Peralta will get his third start of the postseason, as Milwaukee hosts the Dodgers to open the NLCS. The right-hander has pitched 9.2 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and five walks, while striking out 15 batters over two outing in the playoffs so far. Additionally, Peralta surrendered four runs over 11 innings in two starts against the Dodgers during the regular season.