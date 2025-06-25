Peralta (8-4) yielded three runs on seven hits over five-plus innings Tuesday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Pirates.

Peralta rolled through five shutout frames before stumbling in the sixth inning. He gave up three straight hits without recording an out, capped off by Nick Gonzales' three-run shot, which ended his outing. Peralta has won three straight starts but has completed only five innings in each of his last two appearances. It was his first start without issuing a walk since April 2. The 29-year-old righty now owns a 2.90 ERA with a 98:34 K:BB through 93 frames. Peralta is lined up for a road matchup against the Mets next week.