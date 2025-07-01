Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Game postponed Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peralta won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Mets since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up via a split doubleheader Wednesday, with Peralta poised to take the mound for one of those contests. The right-hander is 3-0 in his past four starts and has a 28.6 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB across 22 innings during that span.
