default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Peralta won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Mets since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up via a split doubleheader Wednesday, with Peralta poised to take the mound for one of those contests. The right-hander is 3-0 in his past four starts and has a 28.6 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB across 22 innings during that span.

More News