Peralta won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Mets since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up via a split doubleheader Wednesday, with Peralta poised to take the mound for one of those contests. The right-hander is 3-0 in his past four starts and has a 28.6 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB across 22 innings during that span.