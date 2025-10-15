Peralta took the loss in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings.

The 29-year-old righty took the mound in the second inning with a 1-0 lead but watched it quickly disappear courtesy of a solo home run from Teoscar Hernandez and an RBI double from Andy Pages. Peralta did a good job of settling in afterward and kept the game close for the next several innings, but he was eventually pulled after coughing up another solo shot to Max Muncy in the sixth. If Milwaukee can rally and take a couple of games from the Dodgers on the road, Peralta may be able to take the mound again in Game 6 or 7.