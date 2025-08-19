Peralta (15-5) earned the win over the Cubs on Monday, allowing one hit and issuing three walks while striking out six batters over six scoreless innings.

Peralta was dominant in what was slated to be the first game of a doubleheader (Game 2 ended up being postponed), cruising through six scoreless frames on 95 pitches. The only hit he allowed was a first-inning single by Seiya Suzuki, and all three free passes he issued came to consecutive batters in the fourth. Peralta recovered from that wild stretch to retire the final eight batters he faced, finishing with his second straight scoreless quality start. The right-hander is in the midst of a career-best campaign -- he leads MLB with a career-high 15 victories and ranks 15th with 154 punchouts over 142.2 frames. Peralta's 2.78 ERA is on pace for a career-best mark.