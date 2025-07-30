Peralta (12-5) took the loss against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

Peralta tied a season high with four walks and was undone by a four-run third inning in his shortest start of the season. The 29-year-old has now yielded 10 earned runs over 14 innings in his past three outings after opening July with three straight quality starts. He owns a 3.08 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 134:46 K:BB across 125.2 innings and will aim to rebound in a road matchup with Atlanta early next week.