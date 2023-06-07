Peralta allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out nine over five innings of work Tuesday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

The only damage done against Peralta was a second inning two-run homer by Aaron Hicks. Overall, he had one of his better performances in a while. He generated 20 whiffs, and his nine strikeouts were his highest total since he had 10 on May 2. He also did not give out any free passes for just the second time this year. Peralta has given up a home run in five straight starts and has surrendered 11 total on the season, which is something that has not been an issue for him over the duration of his career. The 27-year-old now owns a 4.55 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 70:25 K:BB across 65.1 innings and lines up to face Oakland over the weekend.