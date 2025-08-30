Peralta (16-5) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight across six scoreless innings.

It was another dominant performance for Peralta, who limited the Blue Jays to just three baserunners before retiring the last 10 hitters he faced. He generated 12 whiffs on 95 pitches (62 strikes), and he was able to collect his league-leading 16th win after the Brewers tagged Shane Bieber for two of five runs in the sixth frame. Peralta has not yielded a run in each of his last four starts, and across 153.2 innings this season he sports a 2.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, which rank fifth and 12th, respectively, among qualified starters in the majors. He's slated to face the Phillies at home next week.