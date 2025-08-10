Peralta will make his next start Tuesday versus the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peralta was expected to toe the rubber in Monday's series opener with Pittsburgh, but he'll now be pushed back a day. The right-hander has labored through his last couple starts, but he still owns a 3.03 ERA over 24 outings this season, and he will now throw opposite of Pirates phenom Paul Skenes on Tuesday. Jose Quintana will draw the start against Pittsburgh on Monday.