Peralta (13-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander racked up 31 called or swinging strikes among his 108 pitches (63 total strikes) in a typically dominant, if not exactly efficient, performance. Peralta could push himself into NL Cy Young contention with a strong finish to the season -- his 13 wins is tied for the major-league lead with Garrett Crochet, and Peralta boasts top-10 marks in the Senior Circuit in ERA (3.03), WHIP (1.14) and strikeouts (141). His chances of collecting win No. 14 look good in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Pirates.