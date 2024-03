Peralta has been named the Brewers' Opening Day starter, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

With Corbin Burnes now in Baltimore, the Opening Day duties for the Brewers were inevitably going to fall to Peralta. The 27-year-old held a 3.86 ERA and 210:54 K:BB over 165.2 innings covering 30 starts for Milwaukee in 2023. He'll be going up against the Mets' Jose Quintana on March 28.