Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Strikes out 10 in 17th win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peralta (17-6) earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on two hits and two walks over six innings against the Angels. He struck out 10.
Peralta was excellent Tuesday, with the only damage coming on a solo homer by Denzer Guzman in the fifth inning. The victory marked the right-hander's 17th of the season, tying Max Fried for the MLB lead. Peralta has been dominant all year, carrying a 2.65 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 31 starts and 169.2 innings.
