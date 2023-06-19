Peralta did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over six innings in a 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh. He struck out nine.

Peralta recorded at least nine strikeouts for just the third time this season and notched his eighth quality start of the year. Despite the strong outing Sunday, the right-hander continues to struggle with the long ball, allowing at least one home run in seven straight appearances (10 total). During that stretch, Peralta holds a 6.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 4.0 BB/9, but he's still been striking batters out at high rate, totaling 38 strikeouts over his last 35.2 innings (9.6 K/9). Peralta remains a steady part of Milwaukee's rotation, and his next start is lined up for a road matchup against the Guardians.