Peralta (16-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out nine.

Peralta matched a season high with five runs allowed in the loss, his first defeat in seven starts. The right-hander had been nearly untouchable coming Wednesday -- he'd held opponents scoreless in each of his prior five outings (28 innings), striking out 35 while allowing just nine hits in that span. Overall, Peralta's ERA sits at 2.69 with a 1.09 WHIP and 185 strikeouts through 30 starts (163.2 innings) this year. He'll look to get back on track his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come next week at home against the Angels.