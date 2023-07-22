Peralta (6-8) allowed six runs on six hits and three walks over five innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Peralta stumbled against Atlanta's strong lineup and was taken deep twice, accounting for four of the six runs. He had given up three or fewer runs in five straight outings prior to Friday's ugly outing. His ERA spiked to 4.72 with a 118:43 K:BB through 19 starts. Peralta's next appearance is projected to be at home against the Reds next week.