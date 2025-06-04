Peralta (5-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Reds, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings.

Peralta got off to a blistering start, striking out five of the first six batters he faced while blanking the Reds through the first three innings. He then served up a two-run homer in the fourth and exited the game with two runners on in the seventh, one of which came in to score after he was relieved. Nine strikeouts was a season high for Peralta and Tuesday was his first time reaching six innings since May 4. Walks remain an issue for him, however, as he's walked 14 batters in his last five starts. Peralta's next start lines up at home versus Atlanta next week.