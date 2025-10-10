Peralta took the loss to the Cubs on Thursday in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. He allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings.

Ian Happ did all of the damage against Peralta with one swing of the bat in the first inning. Peralta threw 55 of his 84 pitches for strikes, generating 15 swings-and-misses in total. He hasn't quite performed up to his usual standards this postseason (4.66 ERA), and the Brewers are now looking at another bullpen game in Saturday's decisive Game 5 after getting out to a 2-0 series lead initially.