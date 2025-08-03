Misiorowski (tibia), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, said he expects to miss two starts before returning to the active roster when first eligible Aug. 15, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Misiorowski's placement on the IL came as a surprise after the Brewers had previously confirmed him as their starter for Sunday's series finale in Washington, but the rookie right-hander acknowledged that he didn't recover as well as he had hoped after being struck in the shin by a line drive in his previous start Monday against the Cubs. The Brewers seemingly placed Misiorowski on the shelf out of an abundance of caution as a result, but assuming that the 23-year-old is able to continue throwing while he's on the shelf, his goal of returning in the minimum 15 days should be realistic. Milwaukee called up right-hander Logan Henderson to start in place of Misiorowski on Sunday, and Henderson should be in line for another turn through the rotation in next weekend's series versus the Mets.