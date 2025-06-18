Misiorowski and the Brewers won't face the Cubs as scheduled Wednesday, as the game was postponed due to rain, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The two sides will make up Wednesday's contest during a doubleheader Aug. 18; meanwhile, Misiorowski will likely take the mound Thursday. The 23-year-old righty will aim to remain dominant after throwing five hitless innings during his MLB debut last week.