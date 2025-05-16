Misiorowski gave up one earned run over seven innings for Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. He allowed four hits and posted a 5:1 K:BB in the contest.

Per MLB.com, Misiorowski hit 103.0 mph on the radar gun with a sixth-inning fastball and lowered his ERA on the season to 1.46. Control has been a concern for the right-hander, but he has issued just nine walks in 35.2 innings over his last six starts while striking out 43 batters. Milwaukee still has multiple starting pitchers on the injured list, with Jose Quintana (shoulder) the most recent arm to go down, and if the club believes Misiorowski has ironed out his issues finding the strike zone it could decide to summon him for his big-league debut before the end of the month.