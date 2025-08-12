Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Could begin rehab assignment Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Misiorowski (tibia) is scheduled to throw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Misiorowski last pitched on July 28, when he took a comebacker off his shin from Seiya Suzuki. He was diagnosed with a tibia contusion, and the rookie right-hander has experienced no setbacks. Misiorowski shouldn't require more than one rehab start, so it sounds like he has a chance to rejoin the rotation next week.
