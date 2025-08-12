General manager Matt Arnold stated Monday that the team has yet to decide whether Misiorowski (tibia) will make a rehab start before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Misiorowski was cleared to face live hitters over the weekend, firing around 60 pitches over three simulated innings. The flamethrower was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a bruised left tibia at the beginning of the month and initially believed he'd return after missing the minimum, but the Brewers appear to have no desire to rush the young hurler back. Next steps for Misiorowski should become clear later in the week.