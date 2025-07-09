Misiorowski (4-1) was the pitcher of record in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers, striking out 12 while allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk.

Misiorowski began his evening by allowing a leadoff solo home run to Shohei Ohtani, but he was nearly untouchable thereafter. The first seven outs he recorded all came via strikeout, and he racked up 12 punchouts through five innings. Misiorowski threw 21 offerings of at least 100 miles per hour and recorded 21 whiffs on 91 pitches, good for a 23.1 percent swinging-strike rate. The rookie will head into the All-Star break with a 2.81 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB in 25.2 innings through his first five big-league starts.