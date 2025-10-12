Misiorowski (2-0) earned the win over the Cubs in Game 5 of the NLDS on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out three batters over four relief innings.

Trevor Megill started the game for the Brewers, pitching a scoreless first inning. Misiorowski then entered in the second and gave up a game-tying solo homer to the first batter he faced (Seiya Suzuki), However, Misiorowski rebounded from that long ball and was able to keep the Cubs off the scoreboard for the remainder of his four frames, throwing a total of 54 pitches (37 strikes). The rookie phenom earned the win in two of Milwaukee's three NLDS victories, allowing just one run over seven combined innings while posting a 7:2 K:BB. He could play a big role again in the team's upcoming NLCS matchup against the Dodgers.