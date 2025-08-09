Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Faces hitters Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Misiorowski (tibia) threw roughly 60 pitches over three innings during a simulated game Saturday, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.
Saturday marks the first time Misiorowski has faced live hitters since he landed on the injured list Sunday with a bruised tibia. The Brewers haven't planned out next steps for the righty flamethrower, but he seems to still be on track for a return to the rotation when eligible Friday.
