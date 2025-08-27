Misiorowski didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out 10.

It was an encouraging showing overall for Misiorowski, who had not worked at least five innings in any of his previous four starts. The rookie phenom generated a whopping 19 whiffs en route to recording double-digit strikeouts for the second time this year, and he threw a season-high 93 pitches as well. Misiorowski holds a 4.33 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB over 43.2 frames, and he's in line for a tough test on the road against the first-place Blue Jays over the weekend.