Misiorowski (5-2) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Pirates.

Misiorowski got back to his dominant ways Sunday after some recent struggles. Aside from Lioer Peguero's second-inning RBI single, the Pirates did not pose much of a threat. Misiorowski set new career highs with seven innings and 108 pitches. The flamethrowing righty had given up 14 runs in 14.2 frames (8.59 ERA) in four appearances since returning from the injured list before Sunday's impressive performance. Misiorowski will carry a 4.09 ERA and a 77:24 K:BB into his next outing, which is expected to be at home against the Cardinals next weekend.