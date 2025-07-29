Misiorowski didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out seven.

Misiorowski continues to showcase dominant stuff, as he fanned at least seven in his third straight start, but he's struggled to work deep into outings. The rookie phenom has failed to fire at least five frames in three of his last four appearances, but he's conceded fewer than two runs in all but one of his first seven major-league starts. Misiorowski stills sports a 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB across 33.1 frames, and he'll try to provide more length his next time out this weekend against the Nationals.