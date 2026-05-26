Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: First to 100 Ks in dominant win

Misiorowski (5-2) earned the win Monday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts across seven innings.

Dominance has become the expectation for Misiorowski, as the Cardinals' lone run in the sixth inning was the first run against Misiorowski in the month of May. His 12 strikeouts were a new season-high and made Misiorowski the first pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts in 2026. He's posted an incredible 49:6 K:BB across 31.1 innings this month, while allowing just one run on 11 hits. One would be hard-pressed to find a starter better than Misiorowski through the first two months of the season. On the year, he owns a microscopic 1.83 ERA and 100:19 K:BB across 64 innings. Misiorowski is in the 98th percentile or better in fastball velocity (99.7 mph), whiff rate (39 percent) and strikeout rate (39.3 percent).