Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: In line for bulk relief Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Misiorowski is expected to follow opener Aaron Ashby as a bulk reliever in Thursday's NLCS Game 3 against the Dodgers, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Misiorowski has yet to pitch in the NLCS after tossing seven innings of one-run ball with a 7:2 K:BB across two NLDS appearances versus the Cubs. He will be on four days' rest after throwing 54 pitches over four frames in NLDS Game 5, so the hard-throwing right-hander should be prepared to provide plenty of length.
