Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Likely to pitch during Mets series

Misiorowski (arm) is likely to make a start during next week's series against the Mets, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Misiorowski had some right arm fatigue following his July 7 start in St. Louis, preventing from taking his final turn in the rotation the Sunday before the All-Star break. The Brewers elected to extend Misiorowski's rest by not scheduling him to start this weekend versus the Marlins, but he's in line to take the ball early next week. Between the bout with arm fatigue and a career-high innings pace, Misiorowski's workload will likely be monitored carefully by the Brewers in the second half.