Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Penciled in for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Misiorowski (quadriceps) is listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old departed his last start Wednesday versus San Diego due to quad cramps, and it's not a major surprise he's ready for his next turn through the rotation. Misiorowski has cramped up in two of his three starts in May thus far, but that hasn't stopped him from being a dominant force with a 29:4 K:BB and just six hits allowed across 18.1 scoreless innings this month.
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