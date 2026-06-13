Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Punches out 15 in CGSO

Misiorowski (8-2) struck out 15 and earned the win Friday against the Phillies, giving up one hit and no walks in a complete game shutout.

The only baserunner the flamethrowing righty allowed came on a fourth-inning single by Kyle Schwarber, who was then wiped out by a double play. Misiorowski was dominant in every sense of the word, throwing 74 of 95 pitches for strikes while generating a whopping 26 whiffs. The 24-year-old has surrendered just one earned run and 19 hits over his past eight starts (54.1 innings), and he has an 80:9 K:BB during that span.