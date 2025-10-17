Misiorowski (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out nine across five innings to take the loss in Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday against the Dodgers.

Misiorowski was set for bulk relief duties, though he entered the game with only one out in the first inning after Aaron Ashby faltered. Misiorowski picked the Brewers up, holding the Dodgers in check until his final inning of work, when he allowed a walk and two singles to allow the game-winning runs to score. He was otherwise dominant, racking up 14 swinging strikes on 73 pitches while also generating four groundball outs. Misiorowski has had an impressive postseason, allowing just two earned runs across 12 innings of work while maintaining a 16:3 K:BB.