The Brewers reassigned Misiorowski to minor-league camp Friday.

Misiorowski showed the good and the bad parts of his profile in his 7.2 innings this spring, striking out nine but walking five. The hard-throwing right-hander will begin the 2025 season in the Triple-A Nashville rotation and could make some starts for the Brewers this season, but a permanent shift to the bullpen remains a possibility if he can't throw more strikes.