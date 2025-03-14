The Brewers reassigned Misiorowski to minor-league camp Friday.
Misiorowski showed the good and the bad parts of his profile in his 7.2 innings this spring, striking out nine but walking five. The hard-throwing right-hander will begin the 2025 season in the Triple-A Nashville rotation and could make some starts for the Brewers this season, but a permanent shift to the bullpen remains a possibility if he can't throw more strikes.
