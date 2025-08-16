Misiorowski did not factor into the decision in Friday's 10-8 win over the Reds, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 1.1 innings.

Misiorowski clearly lacked command, throwing just 28 of 54 pitches for strikes and leaving the game with the bases loaded and one out in the second inning. The rookie All-Star's velocity was right in line with his season averages after missing two starts with a tibia contusion, suggesting rust more than anything else. He owns a 3.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:17 K:BB across 34.2 innings and will look to rebound in a road matchup with the Cubs next week.