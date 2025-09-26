Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Misiorowski will operate in a long-relief role out of the bullpen during the team's weekend series against the Reds, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Assuming he isn't needed in Friday's series opener, Misiorowski is expected to pitch multiple innings behind opener Robert Gasser in Saturday's game against Cincinnati. Misiorowski last started Sept. 19 against the Cardinals, taking a loss after yielding two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters. The 23-year-old right-hander will likely remain in the bullpen for the postseason, especially if Jose Quintana (calf) is reinstated from the 15-day IL ahead of the NLDS.