The Brewers placed Misiorowski on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left tibia contusion.

Misiorowski took a Seiya Suzuki comebacker off his shin in the first inning of his previous start Monday against the Cubs, but he was able to stay in the game and ended up working four frames. Though he had been confirmed to start Sunday's series finale in Washington, the star rookie evidently didn't bounce back from the injury coming out of Monday's outing as well as the Brewers had hoped, and he'll now be held out through at least mid-August while he recovers from the bruised tibia. Right-hander Logan Henderson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move and will replace Misiorowski in the rotation Sunday.