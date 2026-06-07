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Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Stays strong in seventh win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Misiorowski (7-2) allowed one unearned run on four hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out eight over seven innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Misiorowski was undaunted by Coors Field, giving up just one extra-base hit, which was Kyle Karros' RBI double in the fifth inning. It's just the second run Misiorowski has allowed over his last seven starts, a span in which he's earned six wins and posted a 65:9 K:BB. This was actually one of his poorer games during that stretch from a control standpoint -- he didn't permit more than four baserunners in any outing in May. The ace right-hander is at a 1.50 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 116:22 K:BB through 78 innings over 13 starts this season. His next start is projected to come at home versus the Phillies.

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