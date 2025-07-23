Misiorowski allowed three hits and a walk while striking out seven over 3.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Misiorowski was limited to 64 pitches (45 strikes), which suggests that the Brewers are initiating a workload management plan for their prized rookie in the second half. Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Misiorowski knew this start would be one with a pitch count. Across all levels this season, he's thrown 92.2 innings, which is approaching his high mark of 99.1 frames from last year. The specific details of any innings limit aren't known yet, but Tuesday's start in an interleague matchup makes sense as one to rein him in while letting him work more against key divisional opponents. Misiorowski is at a 2.45 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB through 29.1 innings across six starts in the majors. He is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Cubs next week. It's possible the Brewers will turn to a six-man rotation once Nestor Cortes (elbow) is activated from the injured list, but the team has yet announce if that's the direction it will take.