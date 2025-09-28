Misiorowski did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Reds, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 2.1 innings.

Misiorowski was called on with the bases loaded in the third inning and saw all three inherited runners come around before surrendering two runs of his own. After earning an All-Star nod just five starts into his career, the 23-year-old struggled down the stretch, posting a 5.36 ERA across 40.1 second-half innings. He'll close out his rookie campaign with a 4.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 87:31 K:BB over 66 major-league innings and is expected to stick in a bullpen role for the Brewers this postseason.