Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Stumbles late in loss

Misiorowski (8-3) took the loss against Atlanta on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Misiorowski opened with five scoreless frames before running into trouble in the sixth, loading the bases and eventually allowing two runs on a two-out single. While it marked the first time since April 25 that he surrendered more than one earned run in an outing, the 24-year-old still extended his quality-start streak to eight games. He'll carry a 1.45 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 138:23 K:BB across 93 innings this season into a home matchup with the Cubs next weekend.