Misiorowski allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia on Monday.

Misiorowski was less than dazzling against the Phillies, though he did get 12 whiffs among his 73 pitches. The rookie hurler did fine with just one run allowed until the fifth inning, but in that frame the Phillies got to him for two runs on two hits and a walk while he retired just one batter. Misiorowski has faded over his past four appearances, allowing 14 earned runs over 14.2 innings despite a 22:8 K:BB over that span. He'll look to get back on the track in what could be a favorable next matchup, as he's in line to face the Pirates in Pittsburgh this weekend.