Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Throwing bullpen session Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Misiorowski (tibia) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Brewers exercised caution in placing Misiorowski on the 15-day injured list over the weekend with a left tibia contusion. However, barring any setbacks, the prized young right-hander will be back in the big-league rotation when first eligible Aug. 15 in Cincinnati.
